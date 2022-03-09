Thunder Guard Luguentz Dort won't Suit Up For Remainder Of Season by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, per KFOR 4’s Brian Brinkley.

News release from #Thunder:

Luguentz Dort underwent a successful procedure today to address a labrum tear in his left shoulder. Dort is expected to return to full basketball activities prior to the start of the 2022-23 season. — Brian Brinkley (@BrianBrinkleyOK) March 8, 2022

With Dort missing the past eight games and the Thunder basically out of any postseason contention, this always felt like a possibility. Brinkley reports that he underwent successful labrum surgery, which will lengthen the recovery time but should have him fully healthy for the start of next season.

It’s a clear white flag with OKC all-in on tank mode as they are worlds away from any chance of postseason play. The Thunder currently sit at 20-44 and in 14th place in the Western Conference, seven games back from a sniff at the play-in tournament.

Dort averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 51 starts on the season.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently 14-point underdogs against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.