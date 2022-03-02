Tight End Kyle Rudolph and New York Giants to Part Ways by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Kyle Rudolph took to Twitter to announce that he won’t be playing for the New York Giants next season.

.@Giants Fans thanks for taking me and my family in this past year! Certainly not the year any of us expected, but a year we will never forget.. We're appreciative of the Mara and Tisch Families for giving us the opportunity to be a Giant. pic.twitter.com/HSZzGGTXRI — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph) March 2, 2022

Rudolph thanked the organization, the owners, his teammates and finished by saying, “We may not have got the results we deserved, but that didn’t keep us from going to work together everyday! Looking forward to what’s next!!”

In 2021, Rudolph had 257 receiving yards and one touchdown through 16 games. He also tied a career-low with just 12 first-down receptions, a number that has decreased each year since his career-high 50 in 2016. Rudolph spent ten years with the Minnesota Vikings before playing last season with the Giants.

New York frees up about $5 million in cap space without Rudolph on the roster. He had signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Giants before the 2021 season.

The G-Men finished fourth in the NFC East with a 4-13 and capped the season with a six-game losing skid.

