Toronto's OG Anunoby & Fred VanVleet Ruled Out for Tuesday vs. Nets

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (finger) and guard Fred VanVleet (knee) have been ruled out of Tuesday’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, per Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy.

This will be the fourth consecutive game on the sidelines for Anunoby and the second for VanVleet. Murphy reported that Anunoby’s finger would not require surgery, and VanVleet is dealing with some right knee soreness. The line has adjusted accordingly to the news, coming down from -9 to -8 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. It’s a pivotal matchup between two teams who sit just two games apart in the Eastern Conference standings as they look to escape the play-in spots they currently reside.

Anunoby has averaged 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in 42 starts this season. VanVleet has put up 21.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game in 52 starts on the year. Expect Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to step into larger roles with both unavailable.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors Odds

The Toronto Raptors are currently eight-point favorites against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, with the total set at 219.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.