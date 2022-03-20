Trae Young is Back in the Hawks Lineup vs. Pelicans by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Atlanta Hawks have their floor general back in the lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Chris Kirschner tweeted that Trae Young is back for Sunday afternoon’s contest after missing one game with a quad injury.

Hawks starters vs. Pelicans



Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

Danilo Gallinari

Clint Capela — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) March 20, 2022

The two-time All-Star leads the Hawks in scoring and assists with 28.0 and 9.5 per game, respectively, while hauling 3.8 boards. Young has made a point of moving the ball around, dishing 11 or more dimes in five of his past six outings.

Young’s return means that Delon Wright will move back to the bench against the Pels. Wright had one of his best games of the season, putting up 18 points, three rebounds, and six assists, starting at point guard on Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies; however, his fantasy ceiling takes a big hit with Young available.

The Hawks tipped-off as -5 favorites, with the total set at 234.5. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.