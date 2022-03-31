Vikings, CB Patrick Peterson Agree to One-Year Deal by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Free-agent cornerback Patrick Peterson is staying in Minneapolis.

According to ESPN.com, the Minnesota Vikings and Peterson have agreed on a one-year contract.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 31-year-old reportedly received interest from several clubs, including the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before ultimately re-upping with the Vikes.

“I just felt it was right to be there and grind with those guys and try to all come together for that common goal. The team is stacked”, Peterson said. “Like I always talked about last year, we just didn’t put it together in certain situations, but we got even better, I believe, this year in the offseason.”

Peterson joined Minnesota last season following a ten-year stint with the Arizona Cardinals, in which he made eight straight Pro Bowls. After struggling for much of the 2020 campaign, the former LSU alum enjoyed a bit of a bounce-back season in 2021, tallying 45 tackles, five pass deflections, and one interception while receiving average grades from Pro Football Focus.

Despite Peterson’s return, cornerback is still an area of need for the Vikes, a position they will likely address in the upcoming draft where they hold the No. 12 overall selection.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Minnesota at +280 odds to win the NFC North.