Villanova Wins Big East Tournament Title, Currently +550 to Make the Final Four by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Villanova defeated Creighton on Saturday night in the Big East Tournament Championship Game to win their sixth conference tournament title.

After trailing 43-39 with just 5:35 remaining, the Wildcats ended the game on a 15-5 run led by a ten-point outburst by fifth-year guard Collin Gillespie to notch a 54-48 victory. They will enter the NCAA Tournament winning ten of their last 11 games.

Villanova currently sits at +550 to make the Final Four on the FanDuel Sportbook. Most bracket projections have them as a #2 seed heading into the NCAA Tournament, somewhere they seem pretty likely to end up regardless of Sunday’s remaining results.

The Wildcats are an experienced squad with four starting upperclassmen that simply don’t quit. After being down as much as 17 to St. John’s in the quarterfinal on Thursday night, Villanova came storming back to steal the win and eventually cut down the nets in New York. The charity stripe is where the Wildcats thrive, knocking down a nation-leading 82.3 percent of their free throws.

With Gillespie running the show, he gives you the safe hands and calming presence you want from a point guard heading into the NCAA Tournament. He has the ability to take over a game at any moment and is the perfect guard to lead Villanova’s methodical half-court offense.

You can also bet Villanova to be this year’s national champion at +2500 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. They currently have the shortest odds of any Big East team.