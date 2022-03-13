Virginia Tech Wins ACC Tournament Title, Currently +2500 to Make the Final Four by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Virginia Tech defeated Duke in the ACC Tournament Championship Game on Saturday night to capture their second-ever conference tournament title and first since 1960.

The Hokies strung together four wins in four days in Brooklyn on their way to cementing their NCAA Tournament fate. They were a bubble team heading into the ACC Tournament but have now erased any doubt by earning the league’s automatic bid.

Virginia Tech is currently +2500 to make the Final Four on the FanDuel Sportsbook. Depending on which bracket projections you are looking at, the Hokies will be around a #10 or #11 seed in the tourney.

Virginia Tech could be a dark horse to keep an eye on, depending on what their region looks like. They can light it up from the perimeter, but their recent defensive performances are what have launched them to this next level. They held North Carolina to just 59 points in the semifinal and tournament-favorite Duke to 67 in the championship win. If this group can elevate their play on the defensive end, there is no telling their limits.

Keep an eye on starting point guard Storm Murphy. The grad transfer from Wofford is an elite three-point shooter who showed out in a big way down in Brooklyn, notching 13 assists across the semifinal and final. The Hokies will be able to go as far as Murphy is willing to take them.

You can also bet Virginia Tech to be this year’s national champion at +10000 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. They currently have the second-shortest odds of any ACC team.