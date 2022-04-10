76ers Harden & Embiid Questionable For Sunday vs. Pistons by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (hamstring) and center Joel Embiid (knee) have been listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Pistons, per the league’s injury report.

The Sixers still have something to play for as they could leapfrog the Celtics for third place in the East, but this may hint at their priorities lying in the health of their superstars. Embiid is second in the league in usage percentage which means any sort of risk of his availability for the playoffs would be seriously detrimental to Philadelphia’s offense.

Harden has averaged 21.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 10.5 assists in 21 starts with Philadelphia this season. As for Embiid, he is averaging a league-leading 30.6 points to go with 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest in 68 starts on the year.

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently 9.5-point favorites against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday with the total set at 225.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.