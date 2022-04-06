Avs' Gabriel Landeskog Might Be Skating On Wednesday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Denver Post’s Mike Chambers reports that Gabriel Landeskog could be skating as early as Wednesday.

#Avs updates per JB: Nichushkin good to go. EJohnson, Toews, Aube-Kubel maintenance day. Girard cleared to return from month-long absence Friday at WPG. Back in Denver, today could be Landeskog's first day back on ice. Kadri to follow at some point. Both expected back by playoffs — Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) April 6, 2022

Landeskog has been sidelined with a knee injury that required surgery on March 14. Colorado has been confident that its captain will be ready in time for the playoffs. The Avalanche have 12 games remaining on the schedule, so Landeskog starting to skate is a good sign he’s on target for a postseason return.

The 29-year-old has 30 goals and 29 assists in 51 games this season. Landeskog is one of five Avalanche players scoring above a point a game. Colorado has been the favorite to win the Stanley Cup all season and is third overall in goals scored per game with 3.79.

The Avalanche are first in the NHL with 106 points and have won four in a row. Nazem Kadri is also sidelined with an injury but is also expected back for the playoffs.

