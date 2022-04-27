Bills Lead Super Bowl Odds Rankings Ahead of NFL Draft by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills currently headline the NFL odds rankings to win the Super Bowl next season, as we head into the NFL draft on Thursday night.

The Bills put together a great 2021 campaign, where they boasted a record of 11-6 and won the AFC East, before bowing out to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. The Chiefs went on to lose to the Cincinnati Bengals in the conference championship, while the odds still like what they see from Patrick Mahomes and company.

Below you can look at the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl this season from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Buffalo Bills (+650)

The Bills made an impact signing once free agency opened when they inked edge rusher Von Miller, who could be the missing piece for this Buffalo defense.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+750)

Tom Brady retired early in the offseason and after a bit of time off, decided he wasn’t quite finished yet. That’s good news for the Buccaneers, as Brady showed he still has some left in the tank.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (+950)

The Chiefs have played a big role in the offseason storylines, as they dealt superstar playmaker Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins after they weren’t able to come to an agreement on an extension. Can an older Travis Kelce still put up the same numbers without Hill beside him?

4./Tie Los Angeles Rams (+1100)

The defending Super Bowl champs lost some pieces after winning it all, but much of the core remains and they still have as good a shot as anyone to win again this coming season.

4./Tie Green Bay Packers (+1100)

The Packers pulled off a surprising move after the Super Bowl, dealing star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Aaron Rodgers can still make magic happen for this team, but who will emerge on offense to take over the bulk of the load without a true WR1?

6. /Tie Los Angeles Chargers (+1600)

Los Angeles extended Mike Williams and added Khalil Mack via trade, along with J.C. Jackson in free agency, which should bolster an up-and-coming Chargers roster.

6. /Tie San Francisco 49ers (+1600)

The 49ers need to focus on keeping Deebo Samuel content and handing the reigns to Trey Lance at quarterback. Time will tell if he’s the answer at the position, but he offers a unique skill set for this San Francisco offense that could pay dividends.

6. /Tie Denver Broncos (+1600)

Denver made one of the biggest offseason splashes this year when they traded for Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson alone should make a huge difference for this team, as they climbed into the top ten with an already very good defense.

6. /Tie Dallas Cowboys (+1600)

The Cowboys continue to sniff around the top ten and there are still plenty of reasons to like what they have going for them here, but there are also legitimate question marks about their defense.

10. Cleveland Browns (+1900)

In an offseason with a lot of quarterback changes, the Browns jumped into that mix and dealt a haul for Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Watson should help the Browns take that next step, but there are still questions about how many games he ultimately is able to play next season, with a possible suspension looming.

The Miami Dolphins might be one team that you should take a look at that didn’t crack the top ten, where they sit at +3700. The Dolphins added Tyreek Hill and bolstered their offensive line, which should help Tua Tagovailoa have more time in the pocket.

The current Super Bowl Odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook: