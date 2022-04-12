Brandon Ingram Will Suit up for Pelicans vs. Spurs by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

In their most important game of the season, the New Orleans Pelicans will have Brandon Ingram back in the lineup for a must-win contest against the San Antonio Spurs.

Brandon Ingram went through a full practice today, Willie Green says. All good for tomorrow. — Christian Clark (@cclark_13) April 12, 2022

Ingram missed the final three games of the regular season with right hamstring tightness, and the Pels lost two of those three matchups. The second pick of the 2016 NBA Draft last played in a win over the Sacramento Kings on April 5. Ingram put up a nice line of 17 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds in 34 minutes on the court.

The 24-year-old had another stellar season in 2021-22, averaging a team-high 22.7 points per game to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

New Orleans was rolling before Ingram had to exit the lineup with the hamstring issue as they won eight of 10 games on the push for the play-in game.

Over at the FanDuel Sportsbook, the hometown San Antonio Spurs are -5.5 point favorites on the spread while sitting at -225 on the moneyline.