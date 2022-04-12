Bruins Focus: Boston Looks To Get Back On Track Vs. Blues, Senators, Penguins The Bruins are coming off an afternoon loss to the Capitals by Lauren Campbell 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Bruins look to get back on track Tuesday night and will have to stop a tough Blues team.

Boston welcomes St. Louis to TD Garden for the first time this season. The Blues have won five straight games and seven of their last 10. The B’s also have won seven of their last 10 but are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals.

The Bruins and Blues both are in a playoff spot in their respective conferences and look to gain some ground, as the regular season begins to wind down with the Stanley Cup Playoffs just three weeks away.

Let’s take a look at the road ahead:

Tuesday, April 12 vs. St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 14 vs. Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 16 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at 12:30 p.m. ET

What Bruins fans need to know

The Bruins can clinch a playoff berth Tuesday night with a win over the Blues and a New York Islanders loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Another clinching scenario is If Boston only gets a point against St. Louis and the Penguins beat the Islanders.

The Bruins will continue to be shorthanded Tuesday with Matt Grzelcyk, David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm sidelined. St. Louis may also be skating short against Boston. Old friend Torey Krug did travel with the Blues and if he is cleared to play, it will be his first game at TD Garden since 2020. Craig Berube wouldn’t commit to the defenseman playing just yet, per The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford.

Both teams are looking to gain ground in the standings, and Tuesday will be a tough battle.

The Senators don’t have much to play for with the regular season nearing its end, but the Penguins also are fighting for seeding and have a lot on the line in the final few weeks of the campagin.

Who Bruins need to look out for

Blues defense — St. Louis is giving up 2.83 goals per game and have played well defensively overall. The Bruins have not been shy to shoot the puck judging by their 67 combined shots on goal over their last two games. The Blues’ blueline will need to put up a similar to effort to that of their 6-1 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Josh Norris (Senators) — Norris leads the Sens in goals and power play points and had a two-point night with four shots on goal in Ottawa’s loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) — Guentzel has five points in as many games for the Penguins and is averaging over 20 minutes of ice time per game.

Odds

The Bruins are the -150 favorites against the Blues on Tuesday, according to DraftKings. Erik Haula, who’s been a bright spot for the Bruins of late, is +260 to score at any point during the game. Vladimir Tarasenko, who leads St. Louis in goals, is +250 to score Tuesday.