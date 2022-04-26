Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine Under Health and Safety Protocols by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NBC Chicago’s K.C. Johnson reports that Chicago Bulls PR has said that Zach LaVine has been placed under health and safety protocols.

The Bulls organization had some COVID-19 concerns to start the series, but the players avoided the virus for the most part. However, with LaVine being placed under protocols, that’s not the case anymore.

Chicago had a COVID-19 outbreak in December, which also included LaVine. He won’t be able to return to the lineup until Game 7 (if it happens). The Bulls’ backcourt might be without Alex Caruso as well. He’s listed as questionable for Game 5 after being placed under concussion protocol. DeMar DeRozan will be primed to carry a massive load for Chicago, so his props could be worth a look.

The Bulls are down 3-1 in their series with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chicago Bulls are +540 on the moneyline and +12 on the spread against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 5 on Wednesday.