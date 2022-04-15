Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen Will Play Friday vs. Hawks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (finger) will play against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Major return: Cavaliers All-Star Jarrett Allen (fractured finger) will play tonight vs. Hawks in elimination Play-In Tournament game, barring setback in warmups, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 15, 2022

Allen has missed the last 18 games, dating back to March 8 but is good to go for the biggest game of Cleveland’s season. Before the injury, the 23-year-old was in the midst of a career year and was weeks removed from his first-ever All-Star selection. With an elite rebounder in Hawks center Clint Capela coming to town, Allen’s paint presence and rebounding ability will be a massive addition for the Cavaliers.

Allen averaged 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in 56 starts on the season. With him back in the starting lineup, Isaac Okoro will likely be the one to slide to the bench.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Odds

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently 1.5-point underdogs against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, with the total set at 223, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.