Chicago Bulls G Alex Caruso Under Concussion Protocol by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Chicago Bulls announced that Alex Caruso is currently under concussion protocol via their official Twitter account.

Alex Caruso is currently in the concussion protocol, per Coach Billy Donovan.



"His availability for Game 5 is up in the air." pic.twitter.com/XBc6iPFWdt — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 25, 2022

Caruso suffered the concussion after being hit in the face during the first half of Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bulls’ head coach Billy Donovan said about Caruso, “His availability for Game 5 is up in the air.”

Caruso averaged 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, four assists, and 1.7 steals per game during the regular season. He’s started all four of Chicago’s first-round games against Milwaukee. Caruso has averaged 6.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.3 steals in those games. If Caruso is out, expect Ayo Dosunmu to start in his place.

Chicago lost Game 4 by a score of 119-95 and is behind in the series three games to one.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chicago Bulls are +390 on the moneyline and +10 on the spread against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 5 on Wednesday.