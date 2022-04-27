Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Model Preview

There was some not-great news for the Bulls ahead of this game as they look to stave off elimination, with Lavine entering health and safety protocols causing him to miss this do-or-die contest. Khris Middleton of the Bucks will also miss the remainder of the first round with a knee injury.

After a few scares in the first two games of this series, the Bucks have shown us exactly who they’re in Games 3 and 4 and put on dominating performances to set themselves up to finish the Bulls on their home floor. The Bucks have averaged 27-point victories over their last two wins in this series and it’s hard to see the Bulls being able to find an answer, on the road, especially without Lavine in the lineup. They will need a premiere showing from DeMar DeRozan like he showed he was capable of in Game 2 to even have a chance.

Even with a lot of doubt surrounding the Bulls at the moment, the SportsGrid betting model still likes what they have to offer as we head into the fifth game of this series. The model suggests that the Bulls have a win probability of 53.69% tonight in Milwaukee for Game 5 and it also gives Chicago a five-star rating to both cover the spread, as well as win the game outright on the moneyline. There’s reason to believe you might not have a ton of confidence in what Chicago brings to the table tonight, but the spread is certainly a large enough number where you can see them finding a way to cover.

If you want to avoid a side altogeher, you can also look towards the total tonight, where the model is giving 4.5 stars towards the over in Game 5. So far in this series, we’ve seen 179, 224, 192, and 214 points scored, and the total tonight is currently set at 217, dropping 2.5 points since the line opened at 219.5.