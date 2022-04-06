Clippers' Norman Powell Plans To Return vs. Suns by SportsGrid 59 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Los Angeles Clippers forward Norman Powell (foot) plans to make his return in Wednesday’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

It’s a much-needed boost for the Clippers as we inch closer to the postseason and play-in tournament. Powell had only played three games between his trade from the Trail Blazers and suffering the injury, but he will be a huge factor in their push towards the playoffs regardless. It seems Los Angeles is getting healthy at the right time as seven-time All-Star Paul George also made his return from injury just last week.

Powell has averaged 18.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 43 appearances this season. If he does indeed return, it’s likely that Nicolas Batum will head back to the bench and see a slight decrease in minutes and usage.

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently 6.5-point favorites against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday with the total set at 223, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.