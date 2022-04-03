Clippers' Paul George Not on Injury Report for Sunday's Game Against Pelicans by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Clippers star Paul George is not listed on the injury report heading into Sunday’s clash with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The absence of PG’s name on the report means that by all accounts, he is expected to play in the contest. The Clippers star returned to action for Tuesday’s meeting against the Utah Jazz and immediately made his presence felt, accumulating 34 points, six assists, and four steals while shooting 10/20 from the field and 6/9 from three-point land. It was the first time he’d seen game action since Dec. 22, as he’s been dealing with a torn UCL.

George’s presence in the lineup will be crucial for the Clippers, looking to return to health as they prepare for a likely play-in tournament appearance in the Western Conference. He’s averaging 24.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on the year.