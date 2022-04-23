Eloy Jimenez Carted Off From Saturday's Game vs. Twins by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After a painful-looking injury on Saturday, the Chicago White Sox may have to be without their star outfielder for an extended time as Eloy Jimenez was carted off the field.

Eloy Jiménez left the game with right hamstring soreness. He is being further evaluated. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 23, 2022

The 25-year-old came up hobbled after running through a ground ball on his way to third base and could not leave the field under his own power. Jimenez just returned to fielding after being relegated to designated hitter duties while dealing with an ankle injury. Gavin Sheets took over in right field, with Andrew Vaughn moving over to left. There should be an update before Sunday’s series finale with the Twins, but don’t expect to see Jimenez out there. With a 2:10 PM ET start, it would be shocking to see the outfielder in the lineup after an injury that looked pretty bad.

The Dominican product is hitting just .222 on the year through 11 games. Jimenez also has one home run and seven RBI early in the 2022 campaign.

