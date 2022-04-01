Giannis Antetokounmpo's MVP Odds Improve Following Sensational Week by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Giannis Antetokounmpo is back in the MVP conversation.

Following sensational performances against the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, Antetokounmpo has seen his odds reflect his recent play, going from 12-1 to the current 5-1 at Caesars Sportsbook. The change places him third behind Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets (-200) and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (+200).

Matched up with fellow MVP candidate Embiid on Tuesday, the “Greek Freak” tallied 40 points and 14 rebounds in a 118-116 Milwaukee Bucks victory. In another marquee matchup, Antetokounmpo put up 44 points and 14 boards against the Nets, downing Kevin Durant and company 120-119 in overtime.

A spokesman at Caesars Sportsbook said the 27-year-old’s odds had improved primarily because of his recent performances instead of an overall increase in betting interest.

The two-time MVP sits tied for first in NBA in scoring with LeBron James at 30.1 PPG, while Embiid is averaging 30 PPG. Meanwhile, Jokic, last year’s MVP, ranks ninth in scoring 26.5 PPG, second in boards with 13.6 RPG, and first amongst all big men in assists with eight APG. It all makes for a thrilling finish to this season’s race.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Giannis Antetokounmpo at +600 odds to win the NBA Regular Season MVP award.