Jimmy Butler Surprisingly Ruled Out vs. Hawks Tonight

Well, this one will hurt some parlays, single-game tickets, and fantasy squads alike. Seemingly out of nowhere, Jimmy Butler will not suit up against the Atlanta Hawks for tonight’s potentially series-clinching Game 5.

UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (right knee inflammation) has been ruled out of tonight's game.



Gabe Vincent (toe) is available. https://t.co/9ihTQh84GM — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 26, 2022

The undisputed heart of the Heat was not listed on any injury report before this bomb dropped, and the spread has moved 2-3 points to the Hawks’ favor. Miami came in as a 6.5-7.5 point favorite and sits at -4.5 at the FanDuel Sportsbook.

This comes on the back of starting point guard Kyle Lowry being ruled out yesterday with a lingering hamstring issue that also kept the former Raptor out of Game 4. To say Miami will undoubtedly be shorthanded is an understatement.

Tyler Herro, Max Strus, and Duncan Robinson will be given an extended run in needed, and there could even be a Victor Oladipo sighting. Oladipo only played in Miami’s Game 4 blowout on Sunday. The former Pacer logged 23 minutes, much of it in garbage time, and scored six points.