Kyle Lowry Leads Heat to Victory in Return to Toronto by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

Once the emotions subsided, the drive kicked in, and the Miami Heat made sure that Kyle Lowry’s return to Toronto was a successful one.

The Heat erased a 10-point halftime deficit against the Toronto Raptors en route to a 114-109 victory. The win restored the Heat’s 2.0 game lead atop the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

The Raptors played a tribute video for Lowry ahead of tip-off, welcoming their former floor general back for the first time since he signed with the Heat this past offseason. That may have slowed down the Heat, who trailed by as many as 13 points in the first quarter.

It was all academic from there, with Lowry putting on a vintage performance finishing four rebounds short of a triple-double. The six-time All-Star totaled 16 points, six boards, and 10 assists in 34 minutes.

Next up for the Heat is a date with the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

The NBA regular season wraps up a week from today, and the Heat will likely have to wait until the play-in tournament concludes before figuring out who their first-round opponent is. For now, they sit +1000 on the NBA Finals futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook.