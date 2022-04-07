Lakers PG Russell Westbrook Expected to Miss Warriors Game by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Russell Westbrook is not expected to play against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook— who has played 78 of 79 games this season — is expected to be out vs. Golden State tonight, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 7, 2022

Westbrook has played 78 of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 79 games this season. However, he’ll be sidelined tonight with right shoulder soreness. Westbrook is the Lakers’ third-best scorer, averaging 18.5 points a game. He leads the team in assists with 7.1 a game and is third in rebounds with 7.4.

On Tuesday, the Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention after losing 121-110 to the Phoenix Suns.

After the loss, Westbrook indicated that he’s like to run it back next year.

“Like I’ve said all season long, you’ve got to play the cards you’re dealt,” Westbrook told reporters. “Yes, we want to be able to see what that looks like, what that entails over the course of an 82-game season, but we’re not sure if that’s guaranteed, either. So I just hope that we have a chance to be able to do something.”

Westbrook has been disappointing in his first year with the Lakers and has a $47 million player option for the 2022-23 season.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed as questionable.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Los Angeles Lakers are +660 on the moneyline and +13 on the spread against Golden State Warriors.