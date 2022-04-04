Lance Lynn Will Miss at Least 4 Weeks With Knee Injury by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

A right knee injury will delay the start of Lance Lynn’s season by at least four weeks. Chicago White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn confirmed that Lynn suffered a slight tear in a knee tendon and will be inactive for two weeks before resuming playing catch.

If his rehabilitation progresses as anticipated, Lynn will be back, throwing off a mound in four weeks.

Asked if Lynn will basically need to start from scratch when he builds up, Hahn said they’ll have to see where he’s at. He pointed out that Lynn was more or less stretched out when injury happened.



Lynn had a resurgent year with the White Sox last season, striking out 10.1 per nine innings, posting a 2.69 earned run average, and earning his first All-Star nod since 2012.

The White Sox have a few options to fill the hole in their rotation. We’re expecting newly-acquired Vince Velasquez to slot into an opener role, allowing the White Sox to have bullpen days as starting pitchers get stretched out to start the season.

We could also see Jimmy Lambert or Matt Foster earn spot starts and carve out bigger roles on the team.

Chicago enters the season as -230 chalk to win the AL Central and +950 to win the World Series at FanDuel Sportsbook.