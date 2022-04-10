Mets OF Starling Marte Getting a Breather Sunday vs. Nats by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to New York Mets beat writer Tim Britton of The Athletic, right fielder Starling Marte is getting the day off Sunday as the club looks to complete a four-game sweep of the Washington Nationals.

Starling Marte gets the day game off, with Robinson Canó in the field and batting third. https://t.co/OSc3RDBtg6 — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) April 10, 2022

Marte, who signed a four-year, $78 million contract with the Mets in the offseason, has gotten off to a fairly strong start in his new threads, recording three hits and four RBIs through New York’s first three games.

The 33-year-old battled an oblique issue prior to the start of the regular season, so it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to see him get a breather in the series finale.

Mets manager Buck Showalter has subsequently shuffled his lineup, moving Mark Canha to right field, Jeff McNeil to left, and Robinson Cano to second base, while Dominic Smith mans the designated hitter spot.

New York’s hitters will face off with Nationals right-hander Erick Fedde.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Mets at -138 on the moneyline.