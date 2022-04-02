Miami Dolphins Trade DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Miami Dolphins have traded DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Trade terms, per source:



Patriots get WR DeVante Parker and a 2022 5th-round pick.



Dolphins get a 2023 third-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 2, 2022

In addition to Parker, the Patriots will also receive a fifth-round pick in the month’s draft, while the Dolphins will get a third-round selection. This trade may surprise some, not because Parker was dealt, but because the Dolphins dealt him to their division rivals. This likely shows that there weren’t many if any, other offers for Parker.

The Dolphins put themselves in a position to deal Parker by trading for former Kansas City Chief Tyreek Hill late last month and signing former Dallas Cowboy Cedrick Wilson in free agency.

It has been well known for years that the Patriots need help at wide receiver, and now the question will be, will the addition of Parker keep the Pats from drafting a wide receiver in the early rounds later this month. As of now, the Patriots depth chart includes Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, N’Keal Harry, and Parker.

The Dolphins and Patriots are trying to catch the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. Right now, the Bills at -180 are the heavy favorites to win the divisions, with the Dolphins and Patriots tied at +400. You can find the odds for every team to win their division at the FanDuel Sportsbook.