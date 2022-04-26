MLB And MLBPA Agree to 14 Pitchers For May by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

MLB Communications announced on Twitter that Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association have agreed to keep a 14-pitcher maximum until May 29.

By agreement between @MLB and the @MLBPA as the parties monitor player health, the maximum of 13-pitchers on Active Rosters set to begin on May 2nd will instead go into effect on May 30th; a 14-pitcher maximum will be in place from May 2nd-29th. — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) April 26, 2022

Active rosters will go from a maximum of 28 players to 26 on May 2, and on May 30, the maximum number of pitchers a team can have on an active roster will reduce to 13. This news is an apparent reaction to relaxing COVID-19 restrictions. However, the statement says, “as the parties monitor player health,” implying a change could cause another shift in policy.

There have been several instances of COVID-19 cases early on, so it makes sense to allow teams a little more leeway with their rosters for the time being. The pandemic is an evolving situation that everyone will be keeping an eye on regardless of its effect on professional baseball.

