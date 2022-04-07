MLB Odds: Two Best Pitching Props To Consider Ahead Of Opening Day Make Opening Day profitable by Scott Neville 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

MLB Opening Day was no guarantee after a 99-day lockout. With games set to begin Thursday, fans can be grateful that a labor agreement was reached and baseball will not be postponed any longer.

After these picks, baseball fans can also be grateful for having more money than when they woke up.

Here are the two best pitching props for Opening Day:

Shane Bieber over/under 6.5 strikeouts

Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbooks have set the Over/Under for the Cleveland Guardians pitcher at 6.5. The over has -105 odds, meaning a $100 bet would payout $195. Bieber should eclipse that total easily, especially versus the lowly Kansas City Royals.

Bieber had 12.5 strikeouts per nine in 2021 and led the American League with 14.2 strikeouts per nine in his 2020 Cy Young campaign. He surpassed six strikeouts in 12 of his 14 starts over three innings pitched last year and is one of the best strikeout pitchers in all of baseball.

Corbin Burnes over/under 1.5 walks

DraftKings has set the Milwaukee Brewers pitcher’s number at 1.5 walks. Cash the Under with -105 odds to almost double your money wagered. Last season, Burnes did not walk a single batter in April across five starts, 29 1/3 innings. Two walks for Burnes in what will almost certainly be a five to six-inning start? Not happening.