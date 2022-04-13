NBA Odds: Why You Should Bet Milwaukee Bucks In Correct Score Market Milwaukee should bounce Chicago early by Sam Panayotovich 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Milwaukee Bucks are going to beat the Chicago Bulls in the NBA playoffs.

That’s not exactly a bold prediction as the Bucks are substantial betting favorites in the best-of-seven series, but there’s no reason for you to lay Milwaukee’s ridiculous series price.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened the Bucks -650 ($650 wins $100) late Sunday night and that number lasted all of about six hours before it got blasted. DraftKings has raised its price to Bucks -1000 ($1,000 wins $100), while other shops around the world are -1300 or higher.

And I’ll never tell you to lay $1,300 to win $100.

However, there are alternative markets that make sense at a much more affordable price. If you want to bet Milwaukee, you should definitely consider the “series spread” or “series correct score” options. I was very happy to share Bucks -2.5 games at +100 Monday morning on “Chicken Dinner,” but that price is now -175.

What a bargain price.



🏀 Bucks -2.5 games +100



🏀 (82-72, +22.2) pic.twitter.com/34Xb7NBRBe — Chicken Dinner (@chickenxdinner) April 11, 2022

Chicago is a banged-up basketball team with Lonzo Ball out for the postseason with a knee injury while Alex Caruso and Coby White are also battling injuries. The Bulls were also atrocious against very good teams — they finished 3-21 against playoff teams — and were swept by Milwaukee in all four regular-season contests. Nobody on that roster can stop Giannis Antetokounmpo, either.

So I don’t expect a long series.

But rather than lay -175 on Bucks -2.5, you can take it one step further and bet the Bucks to win in exactly four (+270) or five games (+190). It’s basically the same wager, but you could make more money if you play the plus prices:

1 unit bet on Bucks -2.5 games -175 — (W) +1.0



1 unit bet on Bucks in four +270 — (W) +2.7

1 unit bet on Bucks in five +190 — (L) -1.0

1 unit bet on Bucks in four +270 — (L) -1.0

1 unit bet on Bucks in five +190 — (W) +1.9

In a perfect world, Milwaukee sweeps away Chicago and you collect 1.7 units. If Milwaukee wins in five, you make +0.9 units and if the Bulls somehow win twice, you lose 2.0 units (instead of the 1.75 you would lose on the -2.5 games bet). I really think it’s worth the risk to bet Bucks in four and five.

I’m very, very high on the Bucks this postseason. They’ve got one of the best players in the game, they’re a top-five team in 3-point shooting and rebounding and I love their defensive length. The Bucks have a dream matchup in the first round, they’ll be favored against the winner of Boston-Brooklyn no matter what and there’s a pretty decent chance they’re favored in the Eastern Conference finals.

Milwaukee Bucks odds to win NBA title:

+400 SuperBook ($100 wins $400)

+420 Circa

+450 Bet365

+475 Caesars

+475 DraftKings

+500 FanDuel

+500 PointsBet

+500 WynnBET

+550 BetMGM ($100 wins $550)

Why would you bet at SuperBook or Circa when you get a better bang for your buck at BetMGM?

I’m way too ready to bet Milwaukee to have a very quick series against Chicago and I really think it’s a great investment to place a Bucks futures bet while +550 is still available. Those odds will only shorten as they prance through the playoffs and if you have a +550 title ticket in your back pocket heading into the East finals, you’ll be in a position to do whatever you want from there.

Bucks beat Bulls in four +270

Bucks beat Bulls in five +190

Milwaukee Bucks win NBA title +550

RECORD: (110-104, +33.0)