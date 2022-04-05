New York Mets Max Scherzer to Start Friday Against Nationals by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports that Max Scherzer will most likely start the New York Mets second game of the season against his former team, the Washington Nationals.

NEWS: Max Scherzer says he's most likely pitching Game 2 of the season on Friday. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 5, 2022

Scherzer has been dealing with hamstring tightness but participated in a Tuesday bullpen session. He was scratched from an intrasquad start on Saturday due to the issue. The 37-year-old will start his 15th season in the majors and remains one of the elite pitchers in the league. Scherzer signed a three-year, $130 million contract with the Mets in the offseason.

In 2021, Scherzer had 15 wins and four losses through 30 starts, split between the Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers. He had a 0.864 WHIP, a 2.46 ERA, with 236 strikeouts in 179.1 innings pitched.

The Mets open their season on April 7 in Washington. New York finished third in the NL East last season, 11.5 games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the New York Mets are +1500 to win the 2022 World Series.