NFL Personnel Already Excited About 2023 Quarterback Prospects The 2023 NFL Draft has some high-end quarterback talent by Scott Neville 34 minutes ago

With Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft approaching on April 28, prospect hype is at an all-time high.

Some NFL personnel might be getting too excited as they already are looking ahead toward the 2023 draft class, which is projected to have an embarrassment of riches at the quarterback position.

“Talking with NFL personnel, there’s real discussion with some about the strength of the 2023 QB class,” the Shrine Bowl’s Eric Galko tweeted. “Shaping up to be potentially another strong one, including four to five with top-of-the-draft talent. For at least some, it’s impacting 2022 draft QB plans.”

Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbooks set the line for first-round quarterbacks to drafted this year at 2.5. This latest report provides some fuel for the Under, which sits at +190. If the Under does cash, a $100 bet would net a total pay out $290.

The NFL appears to be waiting for the heavy-hitting group of quarterbacks led by Alabama’s Heisman winner Bryce Young and Ohio State standout C.J. Stroud.