Nobody Competed With Washington For Carson Wentz's Services by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Athletic’s Mike Sando reports that an NFL executive said no other team competed with the Washington Commanders to acquire Carson Wentz. In 2021, Wentz completed 322 passes for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also had seven interceptions and 32 sacks.

In mid-March, the Commanders traded a second-round and two third-round picks (2022, 2023) to the Indianapolis Colts for Wentz and a second-round selection. As part of the deal, Washington picks up Wentz’s $28 million in guaranteed money.

The executive said, “If you polled the entire league and said you can have Taylor Heinicke for $2 million and you have $26 million to spend plus two third-round picks, or you can have Carson Wentz, I’m pretty sure the majority would prefer Heinicke. I’d rather have Baker Mayfield and $8 million.”

The sentiment is that Washington overpaid for an asset.