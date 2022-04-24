Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Betting Model Picks

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans NBA Game Information

PHX (2-1) NOP (1-2) Date: 04/24/2022 Time: 09:30 PM Venue: Smoothie King Center

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Phoenix Suns (-144) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (+122) Moneyline (Current): Phoenix Suns ( -126 ) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (+ 108 ) Spread (Open): Phoenix Suns (-3) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (+3) Spread (Current): Phoenix Suns ( -2 ) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (+ 2 ) Game Total (Open): 217.5 Game Total (Current): 215.5

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Phoenix Suns ( 440 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: New Orleans Pelicans ( 10000 )

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Phoenix Suns (56.74%) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (43.26%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: PHX 1 Star – Fair Moneyline: PHX -137 SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: NA – Expected Margin: PHX +2.3 SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 5 Stars – Projected Total: 224.7

All Betting Model picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/24