Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Betting Model Picks
Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/24
Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans NBA Game Information
PHX (2-1) NOP (1-2)
Date: 04/24/2022
Time: 09:30 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center
Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline (Open): Phoenix Suns (-144) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (+122)
Moneyline (Current): Phoenix Suns (-126) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (+108)
Spread (Open): Phoenix Suns (-3) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (+3)
Spread (Current): Phoenix Suns (-2) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (+2)
Game Total (Open): 217.5
Game Total (Current): 215.5
All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Phoenix Suns (440)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: New Orleans Pelicans (10000)
Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Phoenix Suns (56.74%) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (43.26%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: PHX 1 Star – Fair Moneyline: PHX -137
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: NA – Expected Margin: PHX +2.3
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 5 Stars – Projected Total: 224.7
All Betting Model picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.