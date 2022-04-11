Rays' Tommy Romero Will Make MLB Debut Tuesday vs. A's by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Tampa Bay Rays will get a good look at one of their young pitching prospects on Tuesday night when Tommy Romero makes his Major League Baseball debut against the Oakland A’s.

#Rays say Romero will start on Tuesday vs. #Athletics — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) April 11, 2022

Romero gets the call after Ryan Yarbrough landed on the 10-day injured list with groin tightness. The right-hander has been lights out at the minor league level with a 2.61 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 145 strikeouts against just 31 walks in 110 innings, including 21 starts. Last season, Romero put those tasty numbers up at Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham.

The 24-year-old will undoubtedly be a popular pick-up in fantasy leagues facing the firesale Athletics. While the number is sure to increase, Romero is taken in only three percent of leagues ahead of tomorrow’s start.

Tampa should be a reasonably sizeable favorite tomorrow if today’s line is any indication. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Rays are -225 on the moneyline in the series opener against Oakland tonight.