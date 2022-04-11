Rays' Tommy Romero Will Make MLB Debut Tuesday vs. A's

by

The Tampa Bay Rays will get a good look at one of their young pitching prospects on Tuesday night when Tommy Romero makes his Major League Baseball debut against the Oakland A’s.

Romero gets the call after Ryan Yarbrough landed on the 10-day injured list with groin tightness. The right-hander has been lights out at the minor league level with a 2.61 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 145 strikeouts against just 31 walks in 110 innings, including 21 starts. Last season, Romero put those tasty numbers up at Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham.

The 24-year-old will undoubtedly be a popular pick-up in fantasy leagues facing the firesale Athletics. While the number is sure to increase, Romero is taken in only three percent of leagues ahead of tomorrow’s start.

Tampa should be a reasonably sizeable favorite tomorrow if today’s line is any indication. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Rays are -225 on the moneyline in the series opener against Oakland tonight.

