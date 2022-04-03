Running Back Frank Gore to Officially Retire with 49ers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After a remarkable 16 years, long-time NFL running back Frank Gore is calling it a career.

According to The SFNiners official Youtube channel, Gore will sign a one-day contract and officially retire as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

The 38-year-old spent ten years in the Bay Area, rushing for over 11,000 yards while racking up 75 total touchdowns. Gore was a five-time Pro Bowler, including earning Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2006.

Known for his consistency and durability, the former Miami Hurricane wound up playing six more seasons after leaving the Niners, spending three years with the Indianapolis Colts before final stops in the AFC East with Miami, Buffalo, and New York. Gore rushed for over 1,000 yards in nine of his 16 seasons and quietly ranks third on the all-time rushing yards list with 16,000. He was also an effective pass catcher, sitting fourth in total yards from scrimmage with 19,985.

The Miami, Florida native’s next stop is likely Canton, Ohio, for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

