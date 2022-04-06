Sign Up For ‘Augusta Golf Challenge’ At NESN Games For Chance To Win $50 Gift Card

Get your picks in before Thursday morning

by

The best week in golf is here, and while you might not be able to put on a green jacket at weekend’s end, NESN Games can make you a winner all the same.

Sign up for “The Augusta Golf Challenge” before Thursday’s first round, and you can compete for a $50 Amazon gift card. All you have to do is make a few round 1 matchup picks, and you’ll be in the running.

Of course, if you’re not up to speed, you can go to NESN.com/Golf for full preview coverage for the week, including wall-to-wall betting info to sink your teeth into, and don’t forget to also sign up for the Tiger Woods challenge, too!

Sign up and fill out your picks below!

More golf:

Tiger Woods Masters Betting Options Offer Plenty Of Ways To Back GOAT

Picked For You

Related