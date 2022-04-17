Sonny Gray Exits Early With Hamstring Injury by SportsGrid 32 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s an impossible task getting through the MLB season unscathed, but injuries are already starting to pile up. Minnesota Twins pitcher Sonny Gray was the latest casualty, having to exit early from his start against the Boston Red Sox with a hamstring injury.

The Twins fall 4-0 to the Red Sox.



Sonny Gray left with hamstring tightness. Josh Winder gave up two runs in 5 1/3 innings. Trevor Larnach had three hits. — Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) April 16, 2022

There’s no word on how long Gray is expected to miss, but we’re anticipating a stop on the injured list. The 32-year-old lasted just 1.2 innings before being forced to leave, giving up two earned runs on an Alex Verdugo home run.

Josh Winder came on in relief, twirling 5.1 effective innings, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk, with two strikeouts.

The Twins started the year with a six-man starting rotation, so it’s not a foregone conclusion that they need to replace Gray’s spot on the staff. Minnesota may try to get by without making any lineup adjustments, depending on how long Gray is expected to miss.

The Twinkies split the first two games of their four-game set with the Red Sox. Game three goes tomorrow with the Twins priced as modest -106 underdogs, per FanDuel Sportsbook.