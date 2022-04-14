Speedy Sammy Watkins to Visit WR-Needy Packers on Thursday by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that the Green Bay Packers are hosting free agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins for a visit.

The #Packers are hosting WR Sammy Watkins on a visit today, sources say. No deal as of now but stay tuned. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 14, 2022

Watkins spent 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens. In 13 games, he had career-lows with 27 receptions, 394 receiving yards, and one touchdown. Watkins was the first-round pick (fourth overall) of the Buffalo Bills in 2014. However, he’s only managed to surpass 1,000 receiving yards once in his career, which was in 2015, when he picked up 1,047.

Outside of his first two seasons with the Bills, Watkins has largely been a disappointment, averaging 632 yards a season and 51 yards per game.

The Packers are looking to fill out at wide receiver after trading their top wideout, Davante Adams, to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 18. Watkins would be a good depth piece for a Green Bay team that needs targets for Aaron Rodgers.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Green Bay Packers are +1100 to win Super Bowl LVII.