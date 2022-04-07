St Louis Cardinals Top Opening Day Ticket Price Rankings by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With the MLB season kicking off this afternoon, it’s a great time to look at the business side of things and which clubs are expected to draw big crowds today.

Opening day is a time for positivity for every fanbase in the Majors but let’s dive into the ticket prices for each team today on Stubhub and who the most expensive buy ultimately is. The list below will feature today’s games ranked from the most expensive ticket prices to the cheapest for this slate of games.

1) Pittsburgh Pirates @ St Louis Cardinals (Busch Stadium)

Albert Pujols is back in Cardinal red for what will be his final MLB season. You’re looking at $70 tickets this afternoon for standing room only, with multiple pairs also going for over $500 each.

If you have the funds, you can also sit in the Commissioners Box for a lean $6,000. Good luck.

The Cardinals are set to be the hardest ticket to afford today for Opening Day on Stubhub and there’s clearly a demand to celebrate what is slated to be the last Opening Day of Pujols’s illustrious career.

2) Houston Astros @ Los Angeles Angels (Angel Stadium of Anaheim)

Shohei Ohtani draws well for the Angels as one of the biggest global stars in all of baseball.

The Japanese star will be on the mound tonight and you can see him pitch for a minimum of just $28. Those numbers expand exponentially if you’re looking to sit in the Don Julio Club though, where you’ll need to fork over upwards of $595.

3) Cincinnati Reds @ Atlanta Braves (Truist Park)

Did winning the World Series last season make the Braves a must-see live experience for Opening Day?

It doesn’t exactly appear so.

On Stubhub, you can get Braves tickets tonight for $25 and there are still plenty of tickets available. If you wanted to spend some cash though, you’re probably getting the best value out of the Braves on the first and third baseline today, where you can get tickets between $100 and $200.

4) San Diego Padres @ Arizona Diamondbacks (Chase Field)

The Diamondbacks have an interesting roster to keep an eye on this season after extending star Ketel Marte.

Opening day is the beginning of a marathon and you can see the start of that tonight for just $18 at Chase Field. Diamondbacks tickets are going for reasonable rates under $275, with an outlier of one pair going up for $685.

5) Cleveland Guardians @ Kansas City Royals (Kauffman Stadium)

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding this Royals team and rightfully so with the expected debut of Bobby Witt Jr.

With that being said, fans might be opting to stay at home today as you can still get a wide variety of tickets for a minimum of $16. In terms of big spending, there is a pair of tickets available for $1000 and multiple for $500. Let’s see if anyone bites.

6) New York Mets @ Washington Nationals (Nationals Park)

The Nationals are expected to be in the basement this season in the NL East despite having one of baseball’s biggest stars in Juan Soto.

You can see Soto and the Nationals today for just $16, with tickets ranging all the way up to $700 for the opener against the rival New York Mets. Maybe Nats fans are saving their money for the expected return of Max Sherzer on Friday?

7) Milwaukee Brewers @ Chicago Cubs (Wrigley Field)

There aren’t exactly high expectations heading into this season for the Cubs and the prices to see their opening game reflect that.

You can get into the historic compounds of Wrigley Field for just $6 on Stubhub! This really shows you that fans aren’t expecting much out of this Cubs team and the amount of tickets still available directly relates to that notion.

The highest ticket price for the Cubs opener is valued at $400.

