Stars will have Scott Wedgewood in Net Saturday

Scott Wedgewood will be in goal for the Dallas Stars on Saturday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Scott Wedgewood is starting tonight in San Jose, Rick Bowness said. That means Jake Oettinger gets the Kraken tomorrow night.



Denis Gurianov and Thomas Harley back in the lineup. Still no Esa Lindell (upper-body) for the Stars tonight. — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) April 2, 2022

The Stars are playing back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday. They play the San Jose Sharks on Saturday and the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. They have elected to have starting goaltender Jake Oettinger between the pipes against the Kraken, leaving Wedgewood against the Sharks. Since being acquired before the trade deadline, Wedgewood has only played in one game for the Stars. That game was a victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Stars are currently not in a playoff spot. They sit ninth in the Western Conference, one point behind the Vegas Golden Knights, and three behind the Nashville Predators for the final two wild card spots. However, the good news is that they have four games in hand on the Golden Knights and two on the Predators.

