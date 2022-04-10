Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Ruled Out Sunday vs. Pelicans by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (back) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, per the league’s injury report.

It’s likely just some rest for Wiggins in the regular-season finale as the Warriors cannot move any higher in the standings. But the Mavericks can catch them and bump them down to fourth which is likely why Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and Draymond Green will be playing in this one. Regardless, Golden State is nowhere near the play-in tournament and should see a much-needed week off ahead of the playoffs for a team that has been battered by injuries all season long.

Wiggins has averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 73 starts this season. With him out of the lineup, rookie Jonathan Kuminga immediately becomes an impactful fantasy option for Sunday’s action.

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds

The Golden State Warriors are currently seven-point favorites against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, with the total set at 221, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.