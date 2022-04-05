William Nylander Not in Leafs Lineup vs. Lightning by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Toronto Maple Leafs took to the ice against the Tampa Bay Lightning without one of their top scorers. William Nylander was not on the ice for warm-ups and was ruled out of the contest with an illness.

William Nylander (illness) is not on the ice for warmups. — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) April 4, 2022

Nylander sits fourth on the team in scoring, recording 26 goals and 38 assists in 68 games, with 26 of those points coming on the man advantage. The Swedish winger had spent most of his time skating on the Leafs third line, next to David Kamp and Pierre Engvall, a spot that Nick Abruzzese has filled.

Entering tonight, the Leafs are tied with the Lightning for second spot in the Atlantic Division, which comes with home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The winner of tonight’s matchup puts themselves in the driver’s seat as we speed towards the end of the regular season.

The Leafs took an early lead against the Bolts on a snipe from Engvall.