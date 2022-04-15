Yankees' Aaron Judge Will Not Play Friday vs. Orioles by SportsGrid 3 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (rest) will not play against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, per the team’s Twitter.

All set for baseball in Baltimore. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/HDRFAt3yBW — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 15, 2022

It was likely that Judge would get some rest during the Yankees’ stretch of ten games in ten days. It’ll be the first missed game of the season for Judge. Meanwhile, the Yankees are off to a decent start this season, and a game against the lowly Orioles makes sense for him to see some rest, with the team having just two days off in April.

Judge has a .255 batting average, a .500 slugging percentage, and one home run in 31 plate appearances this season. Giancarlo Stanton will take over in the right field with JUdge out of the lineup.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Odds

The New York Yankees are currently -210 on the moneyline against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night, with the total set at 9, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.