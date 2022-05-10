Baltimore Ravens Sign Free Agent RB Mike Davis by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reports that the Baltimore Ravens have signed free agent running back Mike Davis.

Mike Davis compiled over 1k scrimmage yards and 8 TDs in 2020 with the #Panthers, while adding nearly 800 scrimmage yards and 4 TDs last season with the #Falcons. Nice pickup for the #Ravens. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 10, 2022

Davis played last season with the Atlanta Falcons but was released after they drafted BYU running back Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Davis’s release was also seen as a cost-cutting measure for the Falcons.

In 2021, the 29-year-old was second on the team in rushing yards, picking up 503 on 138 carries in 17 games. He had three touchdowns on the ground and four fumbles. Davis also picked up 259 yards through the air and had one receiving touchdown but two more fumbles.

Davis joins J.K Dobbins and Gus Edwards in Baltimore’s backfield as they both work their way back from ACL tears.

In 2021, the Ravens were third in the NFL with 145.8 rushing yards per game. Baltimore finished fourth in the AFC North with an 8-9 record.

