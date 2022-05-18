Brewers Place SS Willy Adames on 10-day Injured List by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Due to a left ankle sprain, the Milwaukee Brewers announced that they’d placed shortstop Willy Adames on the ten-day injured list, retroactive to May 16.

SS Willy Adames placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to 5/16, with a high left ankle sprain.



INF Keston Hiura recalled from Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/NMDNyVeEke — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 18, 2022

Adames sprained his ankle on Sunday, sliding into home plate, keeping him out of games on Monday and Tuesday. He’ll miss at least the next seven games while on the IL. Adames has 23 hits in 130 at-bats for 24 RBI, nine home runs, and 23 runs this season. He’s hitting .208, with a .304 OBP, and a .766 OPS. Adames’s nine home runs are tied with six other players for the National League lead.

Keston Hiura has been called up to be the designated hitter, and Luis Urias will fill in at shortstop.

Milwaukee is first in the NL Central with a 23-14 record, 2.5 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Milwaukee Brewers are -142 against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes to the mound, while Max Fried will take the ball for the Braves.