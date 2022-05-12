Bulls Star Zach LaVine to Undergo Knee Scope Procedure by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Chicago Bulls star guard Zach LaVine is set to undergo a scope procedure on his left knee sometime over the next few weeks.

Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine to undergo scope procedure on left knee in the coming weeks, sources say. Details: pic.twitter.com/lViTnR8nVu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 12, 2022

LaVine has been dealing with soreness in the knee since January but managed to play through it, helping lead Chicago to its first playoff appearance in five seasons.

Reports surfaced last month that the 27-year-old had downplayed the severity of the injury, with LaVine closer to 50% health, rather than his initial claim of 70-80% back in March.

No timetable for LaVine’s recovery has been announced.

Scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, the procedure should not impact what is expected to be a long list of suitors vying for the All-Star’s services. LaVine enjoyed another fine season in the Windy City, posting per-game averages of 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 67 appearances.

