Bulls Worried Lonzo Ball's Surgically Repaired Knee is Not Getting Better by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NBC Chicago and ESPN’s David Kaplan said on ESPN100 that there is concern within the Chicago Bulls that Lonzo Ball’s knee has not been healing.

According to @thekapman:



1) There’s serious concerns within the Chicago Bulls front office about Lonzo Ball's knee.



2) Lonzo's knee is not getting better and the Bulls front office is concerned about why he still has pain anytime he tries to ramp it up.



(Via @ESPN1000) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 16, 2022

Ball had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in January but experiences pain anytime he tries to push his knee in recovery. He averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.8 steals in 35 regular-season games. Although Ball will have the entire offseason to continue his recovery, this will be a story to watch before training camp and preseason play begins.

In late April, Chicago head coach Billy Donovan said he was worried about Ball’s injury and added, “There’s no answer to why he’s feeling discomfort in his knee.”

The Bulls finished sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record. Chicago was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Boston Celtics are favored to win the Eastern Conference Finals at -175 against the Miami Heat.