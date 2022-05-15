Byron Buxton Returns to Lineup Despite Lingering Knee Issues by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Minnesota Twins plan to have Byron Buxton in and out of the lineup over the coming weeks as the MVP hopeful continues to resolve persistent knee issues.

Buxton’s knee is good enough for the centerfielder to be in Sunday’s lineup against the Cleveland Guardians; however, manager Rocco Baldelli noted that the team would take things day-by-day as they work Buxton up to full strength.

Byron Buxton is back in the #MNTwins lineup, playing center field and leading off.



Here is what Rocco Baldelli said pregame about why giving Buxton days off is important because of his knee. pic.twitter.com/oZcw0VMoRm — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) May 15, 2022

Buxton has been effective in the lineup, slugging .691, recording ten long balls, 18 runs batted in, and 19 runs scored in 22 games.

Still, injuries have been a concern throughout his career, with Buxton failing to play more than 87 games in any of the past five seasons.

Gilberto Celestino has covered for Buxton throughout the season but is on the bench for Sunday’s series finale. The 23-year-old could be called upon more frequently if Buxton’s knee doesn’t hold up.

