Cardinals WR Marquise Brown “In Line” for Big Contract by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Draft Day saw the Arizona Cardinals trade a first-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for wide receiver Marquise Brown. If the Cards hope to keep Brown beyond 2022, they are likely going to have to pay up.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the 24-year-old âis in line to be paid like one of the best receivers in the NFL.â

It’s no surprise given the explosion we have witnessed in the wide receiver market this offseason.

As Howe writes, âBrown is on an upward trajectory and should have a greater statistical output in Arizona, particularly once DeAndre Hopkins returns to monopolize the defense’s attention.â

Playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, Brown enters 2022 coming off the best season of his career, notching 91 catches for 1008 yards and six touchdowns across 16 games.

With Hopkins suspended for Arizona’s first six contests, “Hollywood” should shoot up fantasy draft boards, especially given his collegiate production with quarterback Kyler Murray.

