Conn Smythe Odds: Which Bruins Players Are Worth A Wager? The "Perfection Line" players are all 65-1 by Sam Panayotovich 36 minutes ago

If the Boston Bruins make a run to the Stanley Cup Final, they’ll need their best players to thrive.

That’s an unquestionably obvious statement, but if you have a hunch for which B’s player(s) will perform at the highest level this postseason, you might be able to get ahead of the curve and make some money in the Conn Smythe (MVP) betting market. It’s also a market changes fluidly throughout the playoffs.

I pored over the American sportsbooks and found that FanDuel has the highest odds for Bruins players — and biggest payouts — at this point in time. For example, they have star winger David Pastrnak at 65-1 while other shops are dealing Pastrnak at 40 or 50-1. So a $100 bet makes you $6,500 at the former and $4,000 and $5,000 at the latter.

Bruins Conn Smythe odds via FanDuel

David Pastrnak +6500 ($100 wins $6,500)

Patrice Bergeron +6500

Brad Marchand +6500

Taylor Hall +10000

Jeremy Swayman +10000

Linus Ullmark +10000

Charlie McAvoy +18000 ($100 wins $18,000)

“I would take a shot with David Pastrnak,” hockey handicapper Alex Smith told NESN. “When looking at Conn Smythe Trophy winners, you try to isolate which skater could lead the team in scoring or a goaltender that can make a big impact and steal games. Pasta’s scoring touch will need to be consistent for the B’s to have any chance to win the Stanley Cup.”

I’m in agreement with Smith on Pastrnak, although it would be a lie if I said I wasn’t thinking about a flier on Jeremy Swayman at 100-1. I like the Bruins to beat the Carolina Hurricanes in round one, but I’ve always believed Swayman’s upside gives them the best chance to make a deep run.

Then there’s a guy like McAvoy, who has a 0.55% chance to win the award given the odds. Is he going to win the Conn Smythe? Extremely unlikely. But damn, that 180-1 payout has me all tingly on the inside.

I would probably split a $100 on Pastrnak (65-1) and Swayman (100-1) and see what happens. That covers my tracks with the B’s best player and the goalie I believe has the best chance to take them far.

What’s your move?